Antony joined Manchester United in a big-money move from Ajax in the summer of 2022.

The 23-year-old winger hasn’t lived up to the expectations. He has failed to deliver and the Red Devils are now looking to part ways with the Brazil international according to a report by Fichajes.

United paid €95 million to sign Antony from the Dutch club. Erik ten Hag was keen on having him in his ranks and the Red Devils went big to ensure that their new boss’ request was fulfilled.

Since arriving at the club, the 23-year-old hasn’t done much. He has had a few good performances but on average, he was below par. In a total of 56 appearances, he only has 11 goal contributions.

In the ongoing season, he has featured in 12 matches and has been on the pitch for over 600 minutes. But, he hasn’t managed to contribute towards a goal. His disappointing performances have seen him go down the pecking order under Ten Hag.

While the Dutch manager is still keen on having him in his ranks, United are looking to cash in on him. They might not be able to recover a big part of what they had invested in the Brazil international. But, they are willing to get rid of him in the upcoming transfer window.

The Red Devils are looking for a potential destination for the 23-year-old winger. His departure will help them push for a new signing in January. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Antony finds a new club in the Premier League or somewhere else in Europe.