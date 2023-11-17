Spurs targeting Raphinha for January but Barcelona set huge asking price

Spurs have reportedly dropped their interest in Brentford’s Ivan Toney and have instead turned their attention to Barcelona’s Raphinha.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claim the Lilywhites have a ‘concrete interest’ in the Brazilian winger.

Despite being signed from Leeds United just 18 months ago, Raphinha, 26, has struggled to become a regular in Xavi’s first-team plans.

Starting in just three La Liga games this season, the 26-year-old has spent most of his time on the Barcelona bench with Lamine Yamal preferred on the right wing.

Consequently, set to be made available for transfer in the New Year, Barcelona will reportedly cash in on their number 11 as long as a club meets their £61 million (€70 million) valuation.

For Ange Postecoglou, there are likely to be mid-season funds made available following Harry Kane’s £100 million move to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Raphinha would pose a great option in attack for the Aussie. Not only is he incredibly technical and exciting to watch, but given his experience with Leeds United, he is also Premier League-proven — a valuable asset for any manager looking to take a club to the next level.