Spurs interested in signing Championship star Jobe Bellingham

Spurs are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland ace Jobe Bellingham.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Lilywhites have added the Championship starlet to their transfer shortlist.

Registering three goals and one assist already this season, Bellingham, 18, who joined from Birmingham City for around £3 million in the summer, has been an important player and has helped make the Black Cats promotion contenders.

Consequently, following what has been a rich vein of form, Bellingham, the brother of Real Madrid star Jude, is thought to be attracting the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs — including sides in the Bundesliga.

However, it is Ange Postecoglou who is thought to be keeping the closest eye on the young playmaker.

The Aussie, who recently lost James Maddison through injury, appears on the lookout for another creative player who can help boost his side’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

And with Bellingham a versatile attacker who can play from either flank, as well as a number 10, the Sunderland star could provide the London club with the cover they need, as well as injecting an exciting element of home-grown youth.