Chelsea join Real Madrid in hunt for 18-year-old starlet

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Jobe Bellingham.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claims the young striker, who is also the younger brother of star midfielder Jude, is on Los Blancos’ radar.

The Spanish giants aren’t alone in their pursuit of the 18-year-old though. Chelsea, owned by US billionaire Todd Boehly, are also among the sides monitoring the teenager’s development.

The Premier League outfit have a long-term strategy in place to recruit some of the sport’s most high-potential players, and Jobe, who appears to be following his big brother’s trajectory, fits their criteria.

Having joined Sunderland from Birmingham City in the summer, Bellingham has enjoyed an impressive start to the Championship — scoring four goals and registering one assist in his first 21 appearances.

However, although Bellingham is a long way off matching Jude’s stats for Real Madrid, which see him with a stunning 22 direct goal contributions from his first 20 games since moving to Spain six months ago, there is hope that the young Sunderland forward can grow to become his sibling’s equal.

And should that prove to be the case, fans can expect Real Madrid, Chelsea, and likely a host of other top clubs to all be in the mix for the youngster’s signature.