“I didn’t want to” – Winger claims he was forced to leave Leeds

Former Leeds United winger Aaron Lennon has admitted he did not want to leave Elland Road in 2005.

Joining the Whites’ youth academy at the age of 16, Lennon, now 36, went on to make his senior debut in August 2003 before playing for the club a total of 43 times.

However, Lennon left Leeds United just two years later after agreeing to join Spurs in a deal worth a reported £1 million.

And despite going on to become a cult hero at Spurs, Lennon, who made over 360 appearances for the Lilywhites, has revealed how he probably wouldn’t have left Elland Road if he had the choice.

“Yeah [would have stayed at Leeds], at the time I was devastated,” Lennon said on the FIVE YouTube channel.

“I said ‘nah I’m staying,’ but it came to it and the club was in administration. They had to sell.”

