Promising Chelsea star who has played nine times this season keen on Man City move

Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen is believed to be very keen on a potential move to Premier League champions Man City.

The Manchester club have been heavily linked to the young defender as left-back is an area in the City squad that is not rich with natural talent in that role.

Maatsen enjoyed a successful loan spell at Burnley last season as they were promoted back to the Premier League but has failed to break into the Chelsea starting 11 this season under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Dutch star has played nine times for the Blues this season, with only two being starts, and it is clear that he is down the pecking order in London, therefore, a move would benefit his career and development.

According to Football Insider, Maatsen is keen on a move to Man City as he is believed to want to play more regularly.

It is uncertain if this is the right move for the 21-year-old if this is his goal but the player must see an opportunity as Pep Guardiola currently plays left-footed central defenders in that role.

Chelsea recently extended the full-back’s deal until June 2025 to ensure that they don’t lose him for free and that may pay off as Maatsen is drawing interest ahead of the January transfer window.