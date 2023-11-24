Liverpool put eye-watering price tag on Mo Salah amid renewed Saudi interest

Liverpool will reportedly hold talks with Mo Salah over his future in the ‘coming months’.

Viewed as the Pro League’s ideal marquee signing, Salah, 31, is expected to join the lucrative Middle Eastern league before he retires. The biggest question is whether or not he’ll cut his time with Liverpool short to pursue a move though.

Salah’s contract at Anfield expires in 18 months and with Al-Ittihad already seeing a £150 million offer rejected in the summer, renewed interest from the Jeddah-based club is expected once again.

However, despite the winger’s contract running down, Liverpool won’t part ways with their prolific number 11 for a discounted price.

And according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Premier League giants will demand a mammoth £200 million in exchange for their biggest star.

Whether or not Saudi clubs will turn their noses up at such a high fee, especially considering the 31-year-old will be a free agent in 2025 remains to be seen, however, one thing is for sure, if Liverpool can receive such a massive fee for a player that would be well into his thirties and has undoubtedly already given his best years to the club, the deal would be considered one of the most impressive pieces of business in modern football.