Experiencing another frustrating spell at the Etihad Stadium, Kalvin Phillips raised eyebrows with his £42 million move from Leeds United in the summer of 2022.

City, already well-equipped with midfielders, presented a challenging path to securing a regular first-team spot for the 27-year-old.

Last season reflected this challenge, as Phillips managed only two starts in 12 top-flight appearances. Rumours are now circulating that the England international is considering an exit this winter, attracting interest from various clubs eager to take a chance on the midfielder.

While Arsenal has been linked with a move aiming to unite him with his Three Lions teammate Declan Rice, reports from Football Insider suggest that Italian giants Juventus pose the primary threat to Newcastle in securing Phillips.

According to Football Insider, Eddie Howe has identified the acquisition of a midfield enforcer as his “number one priority” in the upcoming year, with Phillips being the player he desires to add strength to the midfield.

Kalvin Phillips is under contract until the summer of 2028, it is suggested that a loan deal in January could be a suitable arrangement for all parties involved, with the “Yorkshire Pirlo” eyeing a place in next summers England squad at the European Championship in Germany.