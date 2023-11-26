23-year-old Manchester United ace has decided where he wants to play next

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly. The player has been linked with clubs like Juventus in recent weeks, but a report from Calciomercato claims that he is preferring a return to Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho played his best football with the German club before his move to Manchester United and a return to his comfort zone would be ideal for him. There is no doubt that the 23-year-old is a top-class talent and he has a bright future ahead of him. He is only 23 and he will have plenty of opportunities to get his career back on track and fulfil his tremendous potential.

The England international was regarded as a world-class talent during his time at Dortmund and the return to Germany could help him get his career back on track.

Meanwhile, Manchester United should look to cash in on the player as well. It is evident that the transfer has not worked out for either party and it makes sense for the Premier League side to cut their losses on the player and move on.

Manchester United will need to add more depth to their attack and the proceeds from Sancho’s departure could help them sign another attacker during the January transfer window.