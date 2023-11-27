Juventus striker Dusan Vlahović has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

Apparently, clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United are long-term admirers of the Serbian striker and they could look to make a move for him soon. However, TeamTalk have now revealed that the player is ready to commit his future to the Italian club.

The development will certainly come as a blow for two English clubs who are in need of a proven goalscorer. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus at their disposal but the Brazilian international is not a prolific goal-scorer. They need someone who can score goals consistently and Vlahovic would have been a quality option.

Similarly, Manchester United need someone who can share the goal-scoring burden with Rasmus Hojlund. The talented young Denmark international needs time to adapt to English football and a more established striker alongside him would be ideal.

Apparently, Juventus are not looking to extend the Serbian striker’s contract beyond 2026 and talks are thought to be progressing well. The striker is aware of the interest from England and Spain, but he is happy to sign a new deal with the Italian outfit.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal and Manchester United decide to test their luck in the coming months and submit an offer for the striker. They certainly have the financial resources to tempt the player and convince him to move to the Premier League.