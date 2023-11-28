West Ham United will reportedly consider accepting a ‘big’ offer for Said Benrahma in the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Hammers are expecting clubs from Saudi Arabia’s Pro League to launch a mid-season assault for the Algerian winger.

Relatively out of favour under David Moyes, Benrahma, 28, has managed just four Premier League starts so far this season.

And now with less than three years left on his contract, it is possible the Hammers will look to cash in while they can.

Although other suitors may emerge once they hear the tricky 28-year-old may be up for sale, Pro League clubs are the likeliest to enter the market with a January offer.

West Ham fans probably won’t be too happy at the thought of losing their number 22. With Michail Antonio struggling for goals and the Jamaican being just one of two recognised strikers in the squad, it is reasonable to believe signing a new striker is more of a priority than cashing in on one of their best wingers – however, given the wealth Saudi clubs possess, it’s entirely possible the latter happens because of the former.

During his time at the London Stadium, Benrahma, who signed from Brentford in 2021, has directly contributed to 33 goals from 149 games in all competitions.