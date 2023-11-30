Arsenal are reportedly in talks with in-form Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu over a new contract, with an agreement expected in due course.

Tomiyasu has been superb for the Gunners recently, making the most of his opportunity to play more often for Mikel Arteta’s side this season after some problems with injuries last term.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are now working to tie Tomiyasu down to a new deal, and have made an offer to the 25-year-old, who joined the club from Serie A outfit Bologna just over two years ago.

While it took a bit of time for Tomiyasu to really get going in English football, he’s certainly now someone who looks like he’s earned a new deal with the north London giants.

Arsenal fans will surely be pleased with this update, and will hope it can indeed be made official very soon, and follow the success in getting other star names like Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba to sign contract extensions in recent months.

The Athletic note that Tomiyasu’s current contract expires in 2025, though AFC have the option to extend that by a further year anyway, so this probably won’t be seen as something too urgent, even if it would be a welcome boost if he agreed fresh terms.