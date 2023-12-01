Leeds could make Joe Rodon’s loan move permanent in next month’s January transfer window as they fight to secure promotion.

Daniel Farke’s side currently sit third in the Championship after their 3-1 win against Swansea at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

With only 18 goals conceded so far in the league this season, Leeds currently boasts the third-best defensive record in the division and owes a large part of that to their Welsh centreback.

Rodon joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur on loan in the summer and has been extremely impressive.

According to Alasdair Gold from the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast via TBR Football, Leeds could move quickly and tie the defender down to a permanent deal in next month’s January transfer window.

“I wouldn’t be shocked in January if they tried to set up a deal to sign him permanently,” he said.

“Whether that’s at the end of the season or something, he’s just been phenomenal for them,”

The 26-year-old Welsh centre-back has only made 15 appearances for his parent club since joining from Swansea in 2020.

With the arrival of Mickey van de Ven in the summer transfer window, Rodon was not seen as a viable option for the Premier League club at that moment.