Sir Jim Ratcliffe sets out specific recruitment plan for Man United

Though his 25 percent stake in Man United is still to be rubber-stamped, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is believed to have already set out his plans for a recruitment drive once he and his team are given the keys to Old Trafford.

Clearly, there is much work for Sir Jim to do if he wants to help restore the Red Devils to the former glories and success which has eluded them since Sir Alex Ferguson retired a decade ago.

The way in which it’s believed this will be achieved is by prioritising home grown talent according to the Daily Mail.

Whilst players from Europe are ostensibly cheaper than their English counterparts and to that end it’s understandable why any club – including United – would shop abroad, it appears Sir Jim wants to reverse the narrative.

To see the best young English players again wearing the red shirt at Old Trafford.

As the Daily Mail note, only seven English players have been bought by the club since Sir Alex’s retirement, and that’s another damning indictment on the way that things have been run from top to bottom.

It’s likely that not everyone at the club is going to appreciate the sea change that appears obvious will happen once Sir Jim et al are in situ, however, if the club want to progress back to the top table of domestic and European football, a hard line is going to be necessary.