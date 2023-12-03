David De Gea appears to post another cryptic message following United’s defeat at St James Park

Newcastle beat Manchester United at St. James Park to go above them in the league table.

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game but the score-line does not reflect their utterly dominant performance.

Following the defeat, former United goalkeeper David De Gea stirred speculation among fans with a cryptic ‘ice cold’ emoji shared on his social media account. And fans were quick to suggest that the post was to mock United’s poor performance against the Magpies.

But it could also be related to the current extreme weather conditions, however, the timing of his tweet was certainly interesting.

? — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) December 2, 2023

This is not the first time he has used emojis as cryptic messages. During the summer amid contract negotiations, he shared a yawning emoji to express his frustration.

And in October, he appeared to have responded to reports linking him with a return to United with a ‘thinking face’ emoji.

David De Gea was not given a new contract in the summer with United replacing him with Andre Onana but so far, the former Inter Milan man has been a major disappointment for the club, making a number of mistakes leading directly to goals.

Many including the Spaniard were left disappointed in the manner he had to leave the club. Having spent almost 12 years at the club making over 500 appearances and winning several trophies, he deserved more respect.

He is still a free agent with latest reports linking him with a move to Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq.