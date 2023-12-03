Liverpool score two goals in a minute to secure dramatic 4-3 win at Anfield – Endo and Trent with two brilliant finishes

Anfield witnessed yet another spectacle as Liverpool orchestrated a thrilling comeback, sealing a remarkable 4-3 victory against Fulham in a rollercoaster Premier League clash.

The game took an unexpected turn when Reid’s 80th-minute goal tilted the scales in Fulham’s favor, silencing the home crowd.

But the goal gave the Liverpool players a huge wake up call who then turned up the gear and went on to score two brilliant goals to win it 4-3.

Endo who had just come on from the bench scored the equaliser in the 87th minute with a sublime curler from the edge of the box.

The Anfield faithful barely had time to catch their breath before Trent Alexander-Arnold electrified the stadium with a thunderous strike merely a minute later, securing the win for Liverpool in dramatic fashion.

Watch the two brilliant goals below:

LATE DRAMA AT ANFIELD! Fulham take the lead, but two Liverpool goals in the final minutes give the Reds a thrilling win! ? pic.twitter.com/mXji6tYxEt — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 3, 2023

Earlier exploits saw Trent’s spectacular free-kick, albeit recorded as a Leno own-goal, granting Liverpool an initial lead. Harry Wilson swiftly equalised, only for Alexis Mac Allister’s long-range strike to restore Liverpool’s advantage.

But a lapse from Liverpool keeper Kelleher allowed Fulham to draw level once more before just before the half-time.

The dramatic win takes them to the second place with 31 points above Manchester City who play Spurs later today.