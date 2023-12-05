West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood.

The young striker, who is on loan with Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough, has been impressing and, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, has caught the attention of David Moyes.

The Hammers aren’t the only side in the running to sign the 21-year-old though. Boro are keen on making the forward’s temporary switch permanent at the end of the season.

The Championship side, who sit 12th in the table on 27 points after 19 games, are reportedly prepared to pay Leeds United £1.5 million in exchange for Greenwood.

Since the start of the season, Greenwood, who has two-and-a-half-years left on his contract at Elland Road, has scored four goals and registered two assists in 13 games in all competitions.