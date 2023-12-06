“It’s not good news” – Mikel Arteta confirms huge injury blow as star set to miss crucial clash

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that defender Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the next few games after suffering an injury against Wolves.

The Gunners pulled off a dramatic late 4-3 win against Luton Town on Tuesday night at a raucous Kenilworth Road.

It looked like it would be a straightforward game for the North London side when Gabriel Martinelli gave them the lead after some individual brilliance from Bukayo Saka.

But the home side fired back immediately from a corner, as both sides went back and forth scoring a further two goals each.

With the game tied up heading towards the 96th minute, it looked like Luton were going to achieve a monumental result but £105m man Declan Rice popped up in the area to save his side with an arrowed header into the bottom corner.

Although they won, Arsenal fans will be worried about their side’s performance, particularly in the left-back position where Jakub Kiwior started in Tomiyasu’s absence.

Speaking after the game, Arteta confirmed that the calf injury that the Japanese international suffered against Wolves is worse than expected.

“We had a scan and it’s not good news. He’s got an injury in his calf and he’s going to be out for a while.” He said via Football.London.

The defender is set to miss his side’s crucial tie against Aston Villa this weekend and will more than likely miss the trip to Anfield on the 23rd.