Newcastle United could be an option for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this January, with the England international looking like a 95% certainty for a move away from his current club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old was a key player at his former club Leeds United, and looked like an exciting signing for City when he joined a year and a half ago, though it just hasn’t worked out for him at the Etihad Stadium.

Although Phillips can point to his winners’ medals since moving to Manchester, he’s barely got on the pitch for Pep Guardiola’s side, so will no doubt be keen to now try a new challenge and get back to regular first-team action.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that it’s looking all but certain that Phillips will be on the move this January, and it seems Newcastle are increasingly emerging as a concrete option.

However, Romano cautioned once again that the Magpies’ ability to sign players will likely hinge on how they get on in their Champions League group, with their destiny still unclear.

“I remain 95% sure that Kalvin Phillips will leave Manchester City in the January transfer window – he has this kind of priority. He really wanted to stay in the summer because he had many possibilities in different countries with different clubs, but he wanted to compete, to stay, to fight for his place,” Romano said.

“Now, however, it’s clear he’s almost never playing in important games and that’s why he wants to go and he wants to have a different opportunity, also because of concerns about his England place for the Euros next summer.

“Man City are informed, so I think it’s just a matter of time and then they will pick the best solution. My understanding is that Newcastle could be a possibility – they are one of the clubs interested.

“However, as I always mentioned, from what I’m told Newcastle will decide the player they want to sign in that position once they will know the situation in the Champions League. So it depends a lot on whether they will still be in the Champions League or if they drop to the Europa League or whatever. That is going to be a crucial step.”