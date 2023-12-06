Man United 1 – 1 Chelsea: Cole Palmer nets first-half equaliser (video)

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Chelsea have gone into the half-time break all square during tonight’s Premier League match against Manchester United.

Being the worst of the game’s two teams, Mauricio Pochettino will be wondering how on earth his side are level ahead of the second half.

Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty before Scott McTominay scored the opener.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Emi Martinez produces back-to-back World-Class saves to deny Man City’s Erling Haaland
Man United 1 – 0 Chelsea: McTominay fires Red Devils into first-half lead (video)
Man United could use Jadon Sancho in swap deal to bring £26m star to Old Trafford

However, determined not to trail, the Blues fired back against the odds through summer signing Cole Palmer.

 

More Stories Cole Palmer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.