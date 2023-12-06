Man United 1 – 1 Chelsea: Cole Palmer nets first-half equaliser (video)

Chelsea have gone into the half-time break all square during tonight’s Premier League match against Manchester United.
Being the worst of the game’s two teams, Mauricio Pochettino will be wondering how on earth his side are level ahead of the second half.
Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty before Scott McTominay scored the opener.
However, determined not to trail, the Blues fired back against the odds through summer signing Cole Palmer.
Cole Palmer brings Chelsea level!
The 21-year-old takes the ball past several Man Utd defenders before picking out the far corner ?#PLonPrime #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/ZYjakMafip
