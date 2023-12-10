Chelsea fans won’t believe it as defender injured again having limped off against Everton

Reece James has picked up another injury as the Chelsea captain limped off with a hamstring issue against Everton on Sunday afternoon.

This season has been a disaster for the right-back, who was made captain at the start of the campaign, as the England star has appeared in just eight matches with a total of 389 minutes on the pitch.

James has now been dealt another concerning injury blow after hobbling off in the 26th minute of Chelsea‘s clash with Everton on Sunday, reports the Daily Mail.

The defender looks set for another spell in the treatment room as he felt an issue in his hamstring and was consoled by Chelsea teammates when it became clear he couldn’t carry on.

This latest injury shows that Chelsea cannot rely on James anymore and that Mauricio Pochettino needs to think about the right-back position long-term.

Malo Gusto is one option for the Blues boss to put his faith in or enter the transfer market for a new player. This is very unlucky for James but the defender needs to get on top of this or his career will simply fade away.