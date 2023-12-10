Man United and Tottenham will find £60m transfer for Premier League defender “impossible” during January window

Man United and Tottenham head into the January transfer window in search of a centre-back but both clubs will find it “impossible” to sign one Premier League star.

Both clubs have had limited options in the position in recent weeks with Lisandro Martinez and Micky van de Ven out of action with long-term injuries.

Man United manager Erik ten Hag doesn’t trust Raphael Varane anymore, while Ange Postecoglou is not the biggest fan of Eric Dier; therefore, a new player is a must next month.

A target for both Premier League clubs is Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who the Eagles value at £60m, but Football Insider reports that a deal in January is “impossible” and that the England star will remain at Selhurst Park for the rest of the season.

Guehi is a key player for Palace and with a contract at the London club until 2026, the Eagles are in no rush to sell the defender.

Man United and Tottenham will likely run into this situation with their other targets as well because clubs will not want to sell their best players mid-season.

The Premier League duo may need to get creative and just be patient for their injured stars to return.