Video: Is Richarlison back? Brazilian scores second for Tottenham vs Newcastle

Tottenham are in complete control at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Richarlison has made it 3-0 in the North London club’s match with Newcastle.

Spurs’ first came in minute 26 when Spurs worked the ball over to Son Heung-min on the left. The South Korean star beat Trippier before crossing in a perfect ball for Udogie to tap in.

The Newcastle right-back was beaten again by Son for the second, which led to the Tottenham captain setting up Richarlison in the box to make it 2-0.

The Brazilian has now completed his brace as he took down a Pedro Porro pass before finishing past Dubravka in the Newcastle net.

It is only the forward’s third goal of the season, in what has been a difficult campaign for the Spurs star.

Richarlison grabs a BRACE to put Spurs 3-0 up! ? pic.twitter.com/qKovWJ75oc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 10, 2023