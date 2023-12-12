West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer is expected to move on when the transfer window opens in January.

The 27-year-old German defender has struggled for regular gametime this season and he needs to play more often.

A move away from West Ham could be ideal for him and Florian Plettenberg has revealed that a number of clubs have made enquiries for the player.

The 27-year-old is certainly good enough to play at a high level and if West Ham cannot provide him with more opportunities, it makes sense for him to move on. As for West Ham, they will be able to recoup some money for him and invest the proceeds from the sale into a player who can improve them.

Thilo #Kehrer, open to leave West Ham in winter as he’s not playing in the Premier League. Many clubs inquired about him. His management is sounding out the market / #WHUFC ?? @Eintracht is very interested confirmed – first via @BILD_Eintracht ??

?? But: #SGE has more candidates… pic.twitter.com/QHldJFHYQr — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 11, 2023

The Hammers have done quite well in the European competitions, but they could improve in the Premier League. They will need to push for Europa League qualification and they need quality additions in January.