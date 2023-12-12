Arsenal team news: Ramsdale one of many changes as Arteta rotates for PSV

With nothing at all at stake for Arsenal in their final Champions League group game against Arsenal, it’s no surprise that Mikel Arteta has taken the opportunity to rotate heavily for the match.

Top of their group and unable to be caught whatever the result, there’s simply no need to risk injuries to key players in a meaningless match.

To that end, it’s given a handful of players the chance to prove to their manager that they are still worthy of a squad place if not more.

? ???????? ? ? @biel_m04 at the back

© Jorginho captains the side

?? @reissnelson9 in attack Come on you Gunners ? pic.twitter.com/KY15EBBH5Z — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 12, 2023

Jorginho captain’s the side with Martin Odegaard on the bench along with the likes of Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.

Aaron Ramsdale gets another run out in place of David Raya, though the custodian will certainly understand he’s second fiddle – if he didn’t before – after this.

Cedric Soares and Jakub Kiwior come in at the back with Mo Elneny joining Jorginho in the midfield.

Up front, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah will play alongside Leandro Trossard in a starting XI that is still good enough to beat a team that have won all 15 of their domestic matches so far this season, scoring an incredible 52 goals and letting in just six.

It’s an impressive Eredivisie record that already puts them 10 points ahead of their nearest rivals, Feyenoord, so if nothing else, they’re sure to give the north Londoners a tough 90 minutes.