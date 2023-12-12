Arsenal deployed perfect strategy to prevent wonderkid from sealing transfer to rivals

Fabrizio Romano has praised Arsenal for their “perfect” strategy to keep hold of exciting young midfielder Ethan Nwaneri this summer when they faced interest in the teenager from almost every one of their major Premier League rivals.

The 16-year-old is considered one of the biggest prospects coming through Arsenal’s academy at the moment, and the Gunners did well to tie him down to a new contract when his future looked in some doubt during the summer.

Romano previously reported on Arsenal trying to keep Nwaneri amid interest from Chelsea, and fans will be relieved that Mikel Arteta and co. managed to prevent his departure.

It now looks like we could see Nwaneri make an appearance for the Arsenal first-team against PSV in the Champions League, with Arteta’s side already through as group winners, giving them the luxury of being able to rest their more senior players.

Romano then expects Nwaneri could be one to go out on loan next season.

“Ethan Nwaneri – This Arsenal wonderkid could be involved in today’s game at PSV after scoring five goals in one game in the FA Youth Cup,” Romano exclusively told CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column.

“There was interest from basically from all English top clubs during the summer, they were all ready to sign Nwaneri if he was not going to sign new deal. But in the end Arsenal’s strategy was perfect and the boy only wanted to stay.”

He added: “I think being with the first-team squad will help him a lot now, while a loan could be considered next season.”