Chelsea star’s disastrous season continues as results predict March return from latest injury

Chelsea captain Reece James is expected to return to action from his latest injury in February/March as the defender’s disastrous season continues.

The right-back has undergone tests on the injury suffered during the Blues’ defeat to Everton on Sunday and the results have confirmed the England star has damaged his hamstring.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Chelsea player will be out of action until February/March and will begin his rehabilitation programme at Cobham to return to action within that timeframe.

This is awful news for James and Chelsea fans as the 24-year-old is a major player for Mauricio Pochettino but seems to constantly be unavailable due to injuries.

This will be James’ seventh injury over the last two seasons and his hamstring is an area that is problematic for the defender. England star has appeared in just eight matches this campaign for the Blues with a total of 389 minutes on the pitch.

The right-back is becoming a problem for Chelsea now and it is a situation the London club will have to get on top of as James cannot be trusted anymore. Pochettino needs to think about the right-back position long-term and Malo Gusto could be one option for the Blues boss to put his faith in or enter the transfer market for a new player.

This is very unlucky for James but the defender needs to fix these issues or his career will simply fade away