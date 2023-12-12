Exclusive: Chelsea have “no plans” to stop this player sealing transfer away, says Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea currently have no plans to keep hold of Romelu Lukaku despite his much-improved form in front of goal for loan club Roma this season.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, with the transfer news expert suggesting the Blues won’t change their stance on Lukaku even if he looks a lot better this season than he has in the last couple of years.

The Belgium international has long been regarded as one of Europe’s finest strikers, having had prolific spells at Everton and Inter Milan in the past, though he also flopped in spells at Manchester United and Chelsea.

Lukaku now looks back to his best on loan at Roma and it will be interesting to see if that leads to increased interest in him in the summer.

For Chelsea, however, it seems unlikely to change things, with Romano also playing down the prospect of the Blues making a decision on that now anyway, with so much time left before the end of the season.

“Some fans have been asking me if Chelsea could decide to keep Lukaku if he keeps performing at such a high level, but at this current stage there’s nothing to report on that,” Romano said.

“There are no plans to keep Lukaku, but in general Chelsea are not even thinking that far ahead – their focus is on present situation and not on Lukaku situation, as that will be discussed in June.”