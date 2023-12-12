Exclusive: Chelsea scouting one of the most talented strikers in Europe, says transfer expert

Chelsea seem to have some interest in the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that there is nothing particularly advanced happening at the moment with Gyokeres, but he appeared to confirm that Chelsea are monitoring him, even if it’s just ‘normal scouting’ from the Blues for the moment.

The Sweden international is having a superb season in Portugal, with Romano full of praise for the way he’s playing as he admitted it looks like there is plenty of interest in him ahead of 2024.

Whether that means Gyokeres is going to Chelsea or not is not yet clear, but it seems there is, unsurprisingly, some interest from the west London giants as the 25-year-old enjoys such impressive form for Sporting, who are also unsurprisingly keen to keep the player.

Discussing Gyokeres and Chelsea links, Romano said: “I’m aware there have been links with Viktor Gyokeres, who has been excellent for Sporting Lisbon this season.

“As far as I understand for the moment it’s just normal scouting activity for one of the most talented strikers around Europe. There’s nothing concrete so far, also because he’s key player for Sporting – but many clubs are tracking him for 2024.”