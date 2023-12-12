Joey Barton creates controversy with his latest rant regarding women in football

Former Premier League footballer Joey Barton is no stranger to controversial comments and the former Newcastle United and Manchester City midfielder has created a stir once again.

The 41-year-old has suggested that a men’s amateur team would easily beat the England women’s football team in an exhibition game. The midfielder has faced criticism for his comments regarding women’s football.

Barton was recently sacked as the manager of League One club, Bristol Rovers and he has been involved in several controversies during his playing and managerial career. His rant regarding women in football has not gone down well with presenters and pundits either.

Barton said (h/t Mirror): “In my opinion, the winner of the FA National Sunday Cup this year would easily beat (a women’s team) in a cup final at Wembley for charity. The winner of the Women’s Super League from this season. Or England Women. “No Ties. Winners only. Proper ref. 90 mins. Extra time and Penalties. No quarter given! If they don’t (win, the men’s team) I will take back everything I said. I only want football to win here. A Friendship Cup. “

The likes of Alex Scott, Bianca Westwood and Laura Woods have all had their say on the matter and they have criticised the former Premier League footballer for his comments.