Manchester United have formalised the departure of former CEO Richard Arnold.

The Red Devils appointed Arnold, 52, as their chief executive officer in February 2022 following Ed Woodward’s resignation.

Having spent nearly two years in the role, Arnold was tasked with guiding the club into a new era both on and off the field.

The 52-year-old’s first major decision was to appoint Erik Ten Hag as the first-team manager — a decision which many fans, despite last season’s Carabao Cup success, are not sure has paid off.

Arnold’s reign at the top of United’s operations was also plagued by controversy. The Bristol University graduate was responsible for deciding on Mason Greenwood’s club career.

Following a year-long criminal and internal, investigation into Greenwood after the striker was charged with offences including attempted rape of an adult female by Greater Manchester Police, Arnold, after seeing all charges against the forward dropped, was set to reintroduce him to the first-team.

However, strong public backlash, which eventually saw Greenwood shipped out on loan to Getafe, led to the United CEO coming under immense fire with his position also questioned.

Consequently, as per Companies House record, and ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival following the British billionaire’s successful 25 per cent investment stake, United have now legally confirmed Arnold’s departure.

Patrick Stewart will act as interim CEO.