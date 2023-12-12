Man City star with 29 appearances ready to quit after Guardiola’s latest comments

Man City star Kalvin Phillips is ready to leave the Premier League champions in January following events over the last week.

The midfielder moved to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2022 as part of a £45m deal with Leeds but the transfer has proven to be a disaster for the England international.

Phillips has made just 29 appearances for City over the season and a half of action, totalling just 808 minutes on the pitch.

The 28-year-old was an unused substitute yet again on Sunday as Man City had to produce a comeback to defeat Luton Town 2-1 at Kenilworth Road, which came off the back of comments made by his manager Pep Guardiola in the build-up to the match.

Guardiola apologised to Phillips for not picking him in the Premier League this season and admitted it will be hard for the player to get into his team, which is not what the player would have wanted to hear.

Football Insider are now reporting that Phillips is ready to leave Man City in January to play more regularly and that there are several clubs interested in the midfielder.

The report states that Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham and Juventus are all monitoring the 28-year-old’s situation at the Etihad as an interesting month lies ahead for the former Leeds star.