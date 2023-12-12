“Perfect for Man United” – Pundit tells Aston Villa man to join Red Devils

Robbie Mustoe believes Manchester United should consider Unai Emery as a potential replacement for Erik Ten Hag.

The Dutchman is under heaps of pressure at Old Trafford following a backward season that sees the Red Devils already out of the Carabao Cup and facing group-stage elimination from the Champions League.

And with Aston Villa experiencing one of their best in modern times, including recent 1-0 victories against title favourites Manchester City and Arsenal, Unai Emery has unsurprisingly been linked with replacing Ten Hag.

“I should not mention this, but I can’t help think it, the game we just reviewed and thinking about people who might come in for Erik ten Hag… Unai Emery,” Mustoe said on ‘The 2 Robbies’.

“And I’m only chucking it out there as a bit of fun, right. Villa fans, don’t get too crazy about it. But just listen to this, in terms of his experience, his ability to win competitions, domestically and internationally, he’s been around the Premier League a bit now, he’s been at a big club in the Premier League in Arsenal, didn’t work very well. He’s showing himself now what a superb coach he is. I think his attention to detail, his work ethic is perfect for Manchester United.”