Video: Man United influencer Mark Goldbridge apologises for embarrassing footage

Man United influencer Mark Goldbridge apologises for embarrassing footage

Manchester United FC
The problem with being a social media influencer like Mark Goldbridge is that there’ll always be a camera happy punter ready to capture your every moment in a heartbeat.

So it was that Goldbridge, who heads up the United We Stand channel, was captured singing out of tune and dad dancing that the man himself described as a dying camel.

The footage that was leaked online quickly went viral, forcing Goldbridge to apologise and offer the advice to others to drink responsibly this Christmas.

