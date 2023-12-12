West Ham ready to raid PL giants for 27-year-old midfielder in January

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly a man in demand right now.

The 27-year-old is expected to leave the club in January and the Premier League champions are prepared to allow him to leave.

He has struggled for regular game time at Manchester City and he is not a key player for them. It makes sense for Manchester City to cash on him and invest in a player who could improve them.

A report from Football Insider claims that Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have a strong interest in signing the player in January, but they will face competition from West Ham United and Juventus.

The Hammers could certainly use a quality defensive midfielder like him and Phillips could prove to be an upgrade on someone like Tomas Soucek.

The 27-year-old Manchester City player has proven his quality in the Premier League with Leeds United in the past, and he could be the ideal partner for Edson Alvarez in the West Ham midfield pivot. He will not only protect the central defenders, but his press resistance and ability to set up transitions will add a new dimension to the West Ham attack.

Manchester City paid £45 million for the player when they signed him from Leeds and it is fair to assume that they will not be able to recoup that kind of money for him now. It remains to be seen whether West Ham can agree on a reasonable fee with the Premier League giants in the coming weeks.