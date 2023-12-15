Liverpool ace turns down Saudi switch in order to earn new deal

With the large number of departures at Liverpool in the summer and off the back of a poor 2022/23 campaign, Jurgen Klopp might’ve been forgiven had the Reds not started the current season as well as they have.

Midfield was particularly depleted with the late and unexpected sale of captain, Jordan Henderson, posing more issues for the German.

Klopp therefore deserves great credit in not only ensuring that his side have recaptured the form that saw them win the Premier League during lockdown, but having them top of the table as we approach the important festive fixtures.

One midfielder that hasn’t featured too much in the entire time he’s been at the club is Thiago Alcantara, and his four-year contract is up at the end of this season.

The injury prone 32-year-old wants to prove he’s worth a new contract according to 90Min.

So much so that he has apparently turned down lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League.

From the club’s point of view, it would be difficult to accede to Thiago’s wishes if he’s unable to play any significant part between now and the end of the season.

Even then, the question would need to be asked as to whether that’s enough to justify offering him new terms.

Not to mention that you don’t change a winning team so Thiago would only get in it if any current midfielders were injured or suspended.

