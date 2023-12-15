Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old has not been a regular starter since the arrival of manager Ange Postecoglou. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and an exit from Tottenham could be the ideal solution to his problems.

A report from Italian publication La Stampa claims that Juventus are looking to improve their midfield options in January and they have identified Hojbjerg as a potential target. The Denmark international is reportedly keen on the transfer but he might not be allowed to leave the club.

Tottenham are lacking in depth right now and they are not keen on weakening their squad any further. They are likely to lose players like Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr during AFCON. In addition to that, Rodrigo Bentancur is currently sidelined with an injury.

Letting Hojbjerg leave could prove to be a disastrous decision for the north London club. They will need more quality and depth at their disposal in order to do well this season and secure Champions League qualification. They cannot let an experienced player like Hojbjerg leave the club without bringing in a couple of reinforcements first.

It seems unlikely that Tottenham will be able to sign their preferred midfield targets in January and therefore it makes sense to hold onto the Denmark international until the summer transfer window.