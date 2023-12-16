Pep Guardiola was not happy with his side’s performance after they drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The treble winners remain in the fourth spot after they failed to beat the Eagles as they now only have one win in their last six Premier League games.

Every team has a ‘bogey side’ and although it makes no logical sense, they get results where they usually should not.

For Manchester City, Roy Hodgson’s side is their bogey team as demonstrated on Saturday afternoon.

Jack Grealish broke the deadlock for the home side before Rico Lewis doubled the lead shortly after as City cruised through the game.

But Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled back what was seen as a consolation goal until Michael Olise converted from the spot in the 96th minute to rescue a point.

Speaking after full-time, Guardiola stated that it was ‘deserved’ when questioned about their record against Crystal Palace.

“It’s not bad luck, it’s deserved.” He said via the Manchester Evening News.

“We give away two points. When you give away this penalty, you deserve it. You see the chances we created and conceded it’s quite similar to all this season apart from the Chelsea game – but we are not able to close the games.”

City could fall further behind in the title race with both Arsenal and Liverpool set to play on Sunday.