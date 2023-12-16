(Video) Lewis Miley scores first Newcastle goal against 10-man Fulham

Lewis Miley has scored his first-ever goal for Newcastle United during Saturday afternoon’s important Premier League game against Fulham at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies came into today’s match in patchy form. Despite doing well domestically, the northeast giants were sent crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage earlier in the week.

Consequently, Eddie Howe would have known how important it was to bounce back strongly against Marco Silva’s Cottagers.

Although Raul Jimenez was shown a straight red for a brutal tackle on Sean Longstaff disaster struck just minutes into the game.

Already dealing with a brutal injury crisis, Howe was dealt another major blow after Fabian Schar appeared to pull his hamstring. Joelinton also pulled up in the first half with what looked to be the same injury.

However, fear not Magpie fans. Youngster Miley has come to the side’s rescue.

The academy graduate, who made his senior debut earlier this year, has fired the home team into a crucial 1-0 lead.

