Real Madrid enquire about signing young Newcastle ace who is important to Eddie Howe

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on acquiring the services of the 17-year-old Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley having emerged onto the Premier League scene this season.

That is according to DefensaCentral, who reports that Real Madrid are no longer focused on signing Galacticos and are now determined to sign young players with huge potential such as Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick.

The next on their list could be Miley as the youngster has been thrown into the deep end at Newcastle as a result of their ongoing injury crisis.

The 17-year-old has started the last five Premier League matches for Eddie Howe and has been trusted in the Champions League as well.

This workload is a lot for a player of Miley’s age but the experience should serve him well in the future. The midfielder has come through the ranks at Newcastle and will be looking to make a name for himself at one of the Premier League’s fastest-growing clubs.

It is uncertain if the youngster is interested in a move to Real Madrid but only time will tell if or when the Spanish giants come knocking.