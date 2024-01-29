Newcastle United fan-favourite signs new long-term contract

Newcastle United have agreed a new contract with Lewis Miley.

The Magpies have announced, via their official website, that the 17-year-old teenage sensation, who broke into Eddie Howe’s first team at the end of last season, has penned a new long-term deal.

Enjoying a meteoric rise which included becoming the Magpies’ youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer after he scored the opening goal during the side’s 3-0 win over Fulham at the end of last year, Miley is already one of the St. James’ Park’s faithful’s most adored players.

And now rewarded for his fine breakthrough efforts, the midfilder has agreed to a contract extension.

Speaking about his decision to commit his long-term future to his beloved Newcastle, the young midfielder, said: “It’s a really proud moment for me and my family to sign another professional contract with my boyhood club. I couldn’t be prouder.

“Hopefully I can continue to do well over the next few years, and I can keep improving my performance and getting better as a player.

“It’s a real joy playing in front of the fans, especially to hear them chanting my name. Their support means so much to me and my family, and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Since making his senior professional debut in September last year, Miley, who has represented England at under-17 and under-19 level, has directly contributed to three goals, including assisting Joelinton in the Champions League’s group stage against AC Milan, in 18 games in all competitions.