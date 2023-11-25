Newcastle 1 – 0 Chelsea: Lewis Miley produces incredible assist for Alexander Isak (video)

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United have taken a first-half lead against Chelsea during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at St. James’ Park.

Coming into today’s game with an injury-littered squad which sees 11 players on the treatment table, Eddie Howe would have known the odds were stacked against his side.

Midfielder Sandro Tonali is also ineligible after the Italian was found guilty of illegal betting activity while playing for AC Milan. The 23-year-old is serving a 10-month suspension.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez clashes with Pep Guardiola after full-time in heated exchange
Newcastle’s injury crisis laid bare with remarkable subs bench vs. Chelsea
Everton fans fly plane over Man City’s stadium labelling the Premier League “corrupt”

However, despite all of that, the Toon have managed to draw first blood against Mauricio Pochettino’s billion-pound Blues.

Filling in for the injured Sean Longstaff, youngster Lewis Miley played a beautiful pass to Alexander Isak who wasted no time in beating opposition goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Pictures from +Foot Direct.

More Stories Alexander Isak Lewis Miley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.