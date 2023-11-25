Newcastle United have taken a first-half lead against Chelsea during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at St. James’ Park.

Coming into today’s game with an injury-littered squad which sees 11 players on the treatment table, Eddie Howe would have known the odds were stacked against his side.

Midfielder Sandro Tonali is also ineligible after the Italian was found guilty of illegal betting activity while playing for AC Milan. The 23-year-old is serving a 10-month suspension.

However, despite all of that, the Toon have managed to draw first blood against Mauricio Pochettino’s billion-pound Blues.

Filling in for the injured Sean Longstaff, youngster Lewis Miley played a beautiful pass to Alexander Isak who wasted no time in beating opposition goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

??| GOAL: Isak opens the scoring for Newcastle! Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea pic.twitter.com/Q5jLgeyKP8 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 25, 2023

Pictures from +Foot Direct.