David Moyes is reportedly looking to bring in a new defender who could potentially replace Nayef Aguerd at West Ham.

After winning the Europa Conference League last season, the Scottish manager will have ambitions of replicating that same feat in the Europa League.

With the upgrade in competition comes an upgrade in squad quality as West Ham signed several high-quality players last summer.

Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse replaced Declan Rice in the middle of the park while Mohammed Kudus added more quality to their attacking line.

But Moyes now wants to add strength in depth to his defence that will last for the coming seasons.

According to journalist Alan Nixon via Football Fan Cast, Moyes has put employees on the job of securing the signing of Dan-Axel Zagadou.

A consistent performer in Stuttgart’s defence, the 24-year-old is viewed as a long-term successor to Aguerd who the club could look to move on according to the report.

The 6′ 6″ centreback made a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund before making a move to their Bundesliga rivals last year.

The French defender also has the versatility to play as a left-back if needed.