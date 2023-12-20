Mikel Arteta to block any offers that arrive for Arsenal star with 87 appearances in January

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will block any offers that arrive for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in January as the Gunners boss wants to keep hold of the Englishman for the remainder of the season.

This campaign is not what the 25-year-old would have envisaged having been a key part of the Arsenal team that pushed Man City for the Premier League title last season

This summer, Arteta signed David Raya from Brentford on loan and the Spanish goalkeeper has started 11 of the last 12 Premier League games and was only dropped when he was unable to play against his parent club Brentford.

However, despite Ramsdale’s lack of action, Arteta will block any offers that arrive for the goalkeeper in January, reports Football Insider.

Chelsea have been one club linked to Ramsdale as Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign a new goalkeeper in 2024.

The England international has a contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2026, which means it will not be cheap to lure him away from the North London club.

Ramsdale will unlikely give up on his Arsenal career just yet and throughout the remainder of the season, the 25-year-old will be looking to add to the 87 appearances he has already made for the Gunners and try to change the mind of his manager.