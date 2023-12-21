Leeds United are open to offers for youngsters Lewis Bate and Leo Hjelde once the transfer window opens in January.

The two players have made just four senior appearances between them so far this campaign and it is clear for fans of the Yorkshire club to see that they are not in Daniel Farke’s plans at Elland Road.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay reports that Leeds are open to selling both Bate and Hjelde as not only are the duo not in the Whites manager’s plans now, but in the future as well.

It is also crucial for the young players to get game time in order to develop further and transfers in January would be best for all parties involved.