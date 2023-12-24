Exclusive: Man United will sign a back-up striker for Rasmus Hojlund but it won’t be La Liga ace

After he drew another blank at the London Stadium, Man United striker Rasmus Hojlund will understand why the club will want to bring in a back-up during the January window.

Erik ten Hag held great stock in the youngster’s abilities in front of goal, and whilst it’s true he did well enough in the Champions League, he’s failed miserably in the English top-flight.

The Dane has yet to find the target in the Premier League and that has to be a real worry for his manager and the club in general.

His confidence will arguably be shot to pieces though he could argue that he hasn’t been getting anything like the service he requires in order to give of his best and be the difference maker.

To that end, the January window gives the club the opportunity to enter the transfer market and bid for someone that would be happy playing second fiddle to the 20-year-old, but push him for a starting spot week in and week out.

Not to mention being the first option when ten Hag thinks Hojlund could do with a week out of the spotlight.

Recently, there have appeared to have been links with Youssef En-Nesyri, who destroyed United recently in the Europe League.

“I haven’t heard anything regarding a Man United move for Youssef En-Nesyri as of now. Names I’ve mentioned in the past are Donyell Malen, Serhou Guirassy and Timo Werner because I’m aware that Man United spoke to their representatives” Fabrizio Romano said in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“I’m also sure the race is still open and nothing has been decided. I do see Man United signing a backup striker, but this doesn’t change their trust in Rasmus Hojlund for the present and future.”

The loss at West Ham too saw the Hammers leapfrog the Red Devils in the table, heaping more pressure on ten Hag.

However, Romano said there were extenuating circumstances at present, and not everything should be pinned on the manager.

“Despite their loss at West Ham, I’m still on the same page with regards to my thoughts on where Man United are at, at the moment,” he added.

“They have too many injuries and it’s also difficult to work on a daily basis when there’s still no confirmation on the new co-owner, no clarity on the board structure beginning in 2024, no clarity on the new director… Man United have many problems – it’s not only Erik ten Hag and the results.”

Perhaps some of those questions will also be answered early in the new year, Man United can wipe the slate clear and start again from scratch.