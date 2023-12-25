Aston Villa enquire about signing best Leeds United player

Both Aston Villa and Leeds United are enjoying spectacular seasons in the Premier League and Championship respectively in 2023/24.

The Villains, perhaps surprisingly to some, are right up there in third and just a point behind leaders Arsenal.

Whilst Leeds are a little further back than that in their quest to get into the top two automatic promotion spots, they are playing well and have the motivation to go after both Ipswich Town and Leicester City who are primed to go straight up at this point.

To that end, Leeds won’t be entertaining any January bids for their best players, and that includes Crysencio Summerville.

The 22-year-old Dutchman has been in sparkling form this season, and he already has 11 goals and six assists so far according to WhoScored.

Reliable journalist and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, has posted that Villa have made enquiries about the player’s availability, along with several other clubs.

It’s clear why they want him, and if Leeds fail to get promoted then perhaps there would be a chance for Summerville to be wearing the claret and blue rather than the all white from next season.

However, if his and his team’s good form continues, then the player can realise all of his aspirations with his current club.

