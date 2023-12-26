Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the French defender Jean-Clair Todibo during the January transfer window.

A report from Football Insider claims that Tottenham have opened preliminary talks with the French club regarding a deal, but Nice are reluctant to lose a key player midway through the season.

The report further states that the French outfit could look to price Tottenham out of a move for the 23-year-old.

Todibo has been a key player for Nice over the past year and he will look to establish himself as one of the best defenders in European football. A move to the Premier League would be an exciting step up in his career and the player is reportedly open to the move.

It is no secret that Tottenham are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are the only reliable defenders at the club right now and Van de Ven is sidelined with an injury. Spurs will need to fill his void and Todibo seems like the perfect acquisition.

The Frenchman is likely to improve with coaching and experience. The 23-year-old could develop into a top-class Premier League defender with the right guidance.

In addition to that, Spurs could lose players like Eric Dier during the January transfer window. The England international has been linked with an exit owing to the lack of gametime.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can secure an agreement with Nice for the 23-year-old French defender in the coming weeks.