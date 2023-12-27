Ivan Toney has been linked with the move away from Brentford in recent months.

The 27-year-old wants to join a big club and Arsenal have been linked with a move for him. Journalist, Ben Jacobs has now revealed to Give Me Sport that the striker would welcome an approach from Arsenal next month.

“I don’t think Arsenal want to sell Nketiah. Of course, the player perspective is also important (it was especially so, for example, with Folarin Balogun’s exit), but the Arsenal forward is seen as really important. Arsenal will need depth and goals to win the Premier League and not fade like last season. And part of their stumble down the stretch was down to the injury to William Saliba and not having enough cover. I sense Arsenal will only change their view on Nketiah if they bring in another striker. It’s true Toney would welcome an approach from Arsenal.”

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners decide to invest in the striker when the transfer window reopens in January. Toney has been a proven goalscorer in the Premier League with Brentford and he could prove to be a major upgrade on players like Eddie Nketiah.

In addition to that, players like Gabriel Jesus have not been able to score goals consistently and Toney could shoulder the goalscoring responsibility at the Emirates.

Nketiah has been linked with a move away from Arsenal as well. But Jacobs believes that Arsenal will not sanction his departure next month and weaken their squad unless they manage to sign the Brentford star.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can negotiate a reasonable deal with the Bees. Toney is currently suspended for breaching gambling regulations, and he will return to action midway through January.

He will be determined to hit the ground running in the Premier League during the second half of the campaign and the opportunity to join a big club will be hard to turn down.

Arsenal are competing for the Premier League title and they will want to do well in the UEFA Champions League as well. Signing a player like Toney during the second half of the campaign could galvanise the squad and help them finish the season strongly.