Real Madrid “still discussing” transfer targets as Man United ace waits for next steps says Romano

January can’t come soon enough for Man United, with some players perhaps seeing the winter transfer window as a way out of the club after what’s been a disaster of a season so far.

An epic comeback win against Aston Villa on Boxing Day notwithstanding, there have been far too many false dawns for Erik ten Hag and his side to get excited at this point.

Rumours have swirled for a while now regarding former Real Madrid ace, Raphael Varane, after he was kept out of the side by Harry Maguire.

With the latter now injured the Frenchman has recaptured his starting spot, but whether that status quo will remain once the England international returns to fitness is an unknown at the moment.

What is known is that Los Blancos are looking for cover in central defence after the injury to David Alaba.

“We’ve also heard many rumours about Raphael Varane, and in this case about a potential move to Real Madrid,” Fabrizio Romano said in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“As I told you, Madrid are still discussing internally about the possibility to bring in a new centre-back at some point. After the injury to David Alaba, we know that Carlo Ancelotti and people on the board are involved in the decision.”

For Varane, moving back to the Santiago Bernabeu, even on a short-term deal, would seem to make sense if he were to lose his place again.

The way Los Blancos are playing at the moment, he could even end up with a league title to add to his many other trophies.

However, such a switch isn’t on the cards as yet.

“What Real Madrid are doing is to explore the market at the moment, and from what I’ve heard, Raphael Varane is not in contact with them and neither have the club approached Manchester United at this stage,” Romano added.

“There is still a chance for the Frenchman to stay at United until the end of the season and then leave the club in the summer too. The situation remains open and it depends on the proposals Los Blancos receive.”